Spreading happiness through a store: Choose Happy ClothingPosted: Updated:
Allied Arts: An artsy day camp for kids this summer
Benton and Franklin Counties combine 911 dispatch service
Choose Happy Clothing Store
Fire investigators unsure how Tuesday's Kennewick fire started
Classroom Makeover - Mrs. Morris
Allied Arts: An artsy day camp for kids this summer
Summertime is right around the corner, and a lot of parents find themselves asking, "What do I do with my kids?"More >>
Two seriously injured after motor vehicle crash on Hwy 207
On June 12 at about 10:31 a.m., Troopers from the Oregon State Police Hermiston and Pendleton Offices responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Highway 207 (Interstate 84 overpass).More >>
Spreading happiness through a store: Choose Happy Clothing
One clothing store in Kennewick is doing much more than selling t-shirts.More >>
Benton and Franklin Counties combine 911 dispatch service
The Benton County Commissioners signed their end of the 911 dispatch merger this morning at their meeting in Prosser.More >>
Fire investigators unsure how Tuesday's Kennewick fire started
A fire today in Kennewick burned through a property, destroying everything in its path.More >>
Washington auto thefts increase; Spokane 11th highest theft rate in U.S.
While no Washington cities ranked among the nation’s 10 worst cities for auto theft, Spokane leapt from 25th to 11th in 2016, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s recent annual Hot Spots Report.More >>
Avoid these situations while planning summer vacation
With summer just around the corner, consumers are dreaming of sunbathing, sightseeing and spending quality time with their loved ones.More >>
Richland teacher, Laurie Price, named Regional Teacher of the Year
Educational Service District (ESD) 123 is proud to announce the selection of Laurie Price as the Regional Teacher of the Year.More >>
The Richland Regatta wraps it all up on Sunday
After two days out on the water were cancelled, hydroplanes finally got out there for the Richland Regatta on Sunday, in an action-packed day at Howard Amon Park.More >>
YMCA offering summer-long activities for local kids
With summer quickly approaching, parents are looking for ways to keep their kids busy during the break from school.More >>
