Allied Arts: An artsy day camp for kids this summer

RICHLAND, WA - Summertime is right around the corner, and a lot of parents find themselves asking, "What do I do with my kids?"

Reporter Jaclyn Selesky learned today about a summer staple in our community. Allied Arts has been doing their children's workshops for decades, and they say it's a nice alternative to summer camp.

For the next seven weeks, kids ages 7 to 15 can go to the Gallery at the Park in Richland and work on various projects. Every day there's a two-hour workshop, and this summer there's some new themes on the agenda, like comic book making and pixel art.

Artists from the gallery, teachers and other people in the community come and teach the workshops and even provide all of the materials. The coolest part is that by the end of the summer, finished products are displayed in the gallery.

"We actually put up a piece from the child in the gallery so they can bring their parents in and their friends and have their artwork showed in a real art gallery, which is very fun for them," said Tenesha Corn, Director, Children's Workshops.

And parents, if you have a lot of vacations planned, the good news is you can pick whatever week you want to drop your child off.

It all kicks off on June 19th and goes until August 14th. It's $60.00 per week, but if you're a member of the Gallery you get a discount.

You can sign up on their website by clicking this link: http://www.galleryatthepark.org/ and going to the Children's Workshop tab.