Shooting involving members of Congress at a baseball field in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, VA - Multiple people have been shot in a shooting involving members of Congress at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia. NBC has confirmed that at least on of the victims in Congressman Steve Scalise. Scalise was at a baseball practice as a member of Republican leadership and had security members with him. Several other members from Congress were at this practice as well.



Witnesses say as many as 10-20 rounds were fired by the shooter before authorities returned gunfire. Witnesses have also reported hearing "loud popping sounds" and anywhere from 50 to 100 shots fired. Witnesses described the shooter as a middle-aged white male. We have not heard reports on how many victims there are or the conditions of those victims. Initial reports though state the shooter was taken down by gunfire from security guards.



This is a developing story, check back for updates.