Kennewick Police arrest man for alleged assault

KENNEWICK, WA - A man is in the Benton County Jail after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. Police responded to the 200 Block of South Rainier Place for reports of a domestic assault around 9:00 Tuesday night.

Police say 51-year-old Bert Morgan allegedly climbed on top of the victim while she was sleeping, stuffed a rag in her mouth and held a knife to her neck when she resisted and tried screaming for help. Morgan ran away before police got on scene.

Around 3:00 Wednesday morning, officers found Morgan's car behind a house and confirmed with the owner he was inside. Morgan refused to come out, so KPD got a warrant and arrested him without incident.

Morgan was booked in the Benton County Jail on charges of Felony Harassment and Assault 2nd Degree Domestic Violence.