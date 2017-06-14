Hanford workers examined after reporting vapor odors

HANFORD, WA - Five workers had to be checked out after reporting vapor odors at the "A" Tank Farm on Tuesday. Three of those workers experienced symptoms, and three other workers reported odors but refused medical checks.

The workers reported the odors near a new water and air service building, this is an area that doesn't require the use of a supplied air respirator. Employees left the area after the reports.

After the exposures, Attorney General Bob Ferguson released this statement saying, "Today's reports of tank vapor exposures are yet another illustration of why i filed a lawsuit against the federal government to protect Washington workers at Hanford. The federal government should stop resisting our lawsuit, acknowledge the seriousness of this problem, and focus on protecting workers."