Hanford workers examined after reporting vapor odorsPosted: Updated:
Hundreds gather to honor fallen Officer Nick Henzel
Allied Arts: An artsy day camp for kids this summer
Benton and Franklin Counties combine 911 dispatch service
Choose Happy Clothing Store
Ribbon cutting for new Chiawana Park playground on June 16
The City of Pasco will be celebrating the installation of the new playground in Chiawana Park at a Ribbon Cutting on Friday, June 16th, at 2:00 p.m.
Hundreds gather to honor fallen Officer Nick Henzel
Hundreds came out in Walla Walla on Monday, in support of fallen Officer Nick Henzel.
Local author donates thousands of children’s book to schools
First-graders across the Tri-Cities will receive a parting gift for the summer thanks to a local author and reading advocate.
City of Pasco to remove 110 trees due to fire blight
The City of Pasco will removing about 110 Spring Snow Crabapple trees in the west Pasco area due to fire blight.
CRIME STOPPERS: Joey Jose Lopez
Pasco Police Department and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a Joey Jose Lopez.
Hanford workers examined after reporting vapor odors
Five workers had to be checked out after reporting vapor odors at the "A" Tank Farm on Tuesday.
Board of Commissioners deny proposed Union Pacific Railroad's proposed track expansion
A board has affirmed an Oregon county's decision to deny Union Pacific Railroad's proposed track expansion along the Columbia River where an oil train derailed last year.
Kennewick Police arrest man for alleged assault
A man is in the Benton County Jail after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.
Allied Arts: An artsy day camp for kids this summer
Summertime is right around the corner, and a lot of parents find themselves asking, "What do I do with my kids?"
Two seriously injured after motor vehicle crash on Hwy 207
On June 12 at about 10:31 a.m., Troopers from the Oregon State Police Hermiston and Pendleton Offices responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Highway 207 (Interstate 84 overpass).
