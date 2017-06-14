CRIME STOPPERS: Joey Jose Lopez

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police Department and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a Joey Jose Lopez.

Lopez's last known residence city is Pasco. He is 30 years old (DOB: 01/21/87), white, 5'07", 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Lopez has full sleeve tattoos on both of his arms.

Lopez is wanted for a felony warrant out of Benton County for Failure to Appear. His original Charge is for Drive-by Shooting.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward of up to one thousand dollars for information, which results in the arrest for any felony crimes reported to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. You can call 586-TIPS or (800) 222-TIPS or reach them on the web at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.