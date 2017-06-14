Bob Hall’s Honda donates 100 pairs of cleats to SOZO

YAKIMA, WA - On Saturday, June 10th, Bob Hall’s Honda presented SOZO Sports of Central Washington with 100 pairs of brand new cleats ranging in sizes for small children to adults.

With this donation, SOZO can continue its mission of leaving “no child left inside”. Applications are now available online for athletes who are interested in receiving a new pair of cleats.

To fill out an application, click on this link: https://sozosports.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Cleats-Application.pdf

Applications for cleats should be mailed to:

SOZO Sports of Central Washington

1200 Chesterley Dr. Suite 240

Yakima, WA 98902