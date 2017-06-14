City of Pasco to remove 110 trees due to fire blight

PASCO, WA - The City of Pasco will removing about 110 Spring Snow Crabapple trees in the west Pasco area due to fire blight. Fire blight is caused by bacteria and is a common and frequently destructive disease of some fruit trees and related plants, and can be spread by bees.

This variety of tree in the City had a smaller outbreak of fire blight last year, and City crews pruned trees to control the disease, however, the wet spring has caused the disease to spread to the other Spring Snow Crabapples. After consulting with arborists from around the region, pruning or spraying could be attempted, but does not make economic sense as control of fire blight is not assured using these methods.

The City will be replacing these trees with 3 varieties of other trees to be determined.

“While we hate to remove trees, this is the only sure way to stop the spread of fire blight,” said Dan Dotta, Interim Administrative & Community Services Director. “We will be replacing these trees with other varieties that should be more resistant to disease.”

More information on fire blight can be found via Washington State University. Attached is a picture of fire blight.