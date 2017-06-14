Ribbon cutting for new Chiawana Park playground on June 16

PASCO, WA - The City of Pasco will be celebrating the installation of the new playground in Chiawana Park at a Ribbon Cutting on Friday, June 16th, at 2:00 p.m.

The playground is in the west end of Chiawana Park, located at 2020 Road 88 in Pasco, and is owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and managed by the City. The new playground is manufactured by GameTime and includes a parent-child “Expression” combo swing, a Shadow Play TriRunner, a Sensory Wave Climber, and more. The new playground is also ADA compliant and has the poured-in-place ground covering which significantly saves on maintenance costs.

The playground is replacing a 20+ year old structure that was moved by the Army Corps of Engineers.

“The public will enjoy this new playground, which incorporates more interactive play for children,” said Dan Dotta, Interim Administrative & Community Services Director, “and this playground is another great addition to Chiawana Park.”

The new equipment was paid via the City’s Capital Improvement Fund from tax proceeds from the sale and purchase of real estate in the City.