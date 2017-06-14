A new high school class is making teachers out of students

WAPATO, WA - Sydni Contreras is a student at Wapato High School and part of a new class that helps students become teachers.

On Tuesday, for the last time, Contreras visited a 3rd grade class at Satus Elementary that she has been teaching in.

"Today is our last day over there, and it is really going to show how hard it is to let go of the kids," Contreras said.

The class Contreras is taking is called the Careers in Education class.

"I didn't want anything to do with being a teacher because it was never an interest of mine," Contreras admitted, "but as I started getting involved with the class and the students, it became more of a career choice of mine."

This is the first year this elective course has been offered. It's part of the Careers in Technical Education program.

"All over the state right now we have a teacher shortage," said Kathleen Brown, Family Consumer Sciences teacher. "And bringing Careers in Education to Wapato will help students with what being a teacher is like, what they have to do, and where they have to go."

Like Contreras, Diana Carillo is one of fifteen who completed the course.

"At first I didn't think it was going to be fun," admitted Carillo. "I thought it was going to be kind of boring and then later on with the class I kind of think I liked it because the students were really curious to see why we were even there."

The class is split into two semesters. The first focuses on learning.

"The first semester we learn about classroom management, culture environments, lesson plans, how to create a learner, and how to keep them learning their entire life," said Brown.

For the second part, they put that knowledge to work.

"When you go over there, you observe first and then you start to get into teaching your own lessons," Contreras said.

Through this course, the school wants to create the next generation of teachers.

"Hopefully they will go out into their own lives, get a great education, and come back," Brown said.

Next school year, the class hopes they can make this course eligible for college students.