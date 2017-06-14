Christine Brown to run against Rep. Dan Newhouse

KENNEWICK, WA - A familiar face to our viewers here at NBC Right Now has announced that she's running for office.

In Columbia Park in Kennewick this afternoon, former NBC Right Now anchor, news director, and general manager Christine Brown announced plans to take on Republican Dan Newhouse and represent Washington's Fourth District in Congress.

"The number one issue is health care," Brown said. "We've had this period of time, we've had several years now where we've had health care and you know what? People like it. They see all the benefits that it provides for their lives to be healthier and happier and now there's the threat that that's going to be imploded and taken away."

Brown will be running as a democrat against the republican Representative Newhouse in the August 2018 primary.