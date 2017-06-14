Car prowling on the rise in Richland and KennewickPosted: Updated:
Tri-Cities VideoMore>>
-
KPD hosts robbery prevention and survival workshop
KPD hosts robbery prevention and survival workshop
Car prowling on the rise in Richland and Kennewick
Car prowling on the rise in Richland and Kennewick
A sweet and sticky side business
A sweet and sticky side business
Christine Brown to run against Rep. Dan Newhouse
Christine Brown to run against Rep. Dan Newhouse
Hundreds gather to honor fallen Officer Nick Henzel
Hundreds gather to honor fallen Officer Nick Henzel
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
KPD hosts robbery prevention and survival workshop
KPD hosts robbery prevention and survival workshop
With the recent string of armed robberies we've seen in our area, the Kennewick Police Department decided to take matters into its own hands.More >>
With the recent string of armed robberies we've seen in our area, the Kennewick Police Department decided to take matters into its own hands.More >>
Car prowling on the rise in Richland and Kennewick
Car prowling on the rise in Richland and Kennewick
According to the Northwest Insurance Council, auto thefts in Richland and Kennewick increased 50 percent from 2015 to 2016.More >>
According to the Northwest Insurance Council, auto thefts in Richland and Kennewick increased 50 percent from 2015 to 2016.More >>
A sweet and sticky side business
A sweet and sticky side business
While doing a recent story about Columbia Basin Dive Rescue, we stumbled upon an interesting side business run by one of its members.More >>
While doing a recent story about Columbia Basin Dive Rescue, we stumbled upon an interesting side business run by one of its members.More >>
Christine Brown to run against Rep. Dan Newhouse
Christine Brown to run against Rep. Dan Newhouse
A familiar face to our viewers here at NBC Right Now has announced that she's running for office.More >>
A familiar face to our viewers here at NBC Right Now has announced that she's running for office.More >>
Class of 2017 Slideshow
Class of 2017 Slideshow
Check out this slideshow composed of all of this year's graduates, from kindergarten to college! If you don't see a graduate you know in here, send us a picture!More >>
Check out this slideshow composed of all of this year's graduates, from kindergarten to college! If you don't see a graduate you know in here, send us a picture!More >>
Local author donates thousands of children’s books to schools
Local author donates thousands of children’s books to schools
First-graders across the Tri-Cities will receive a parting gift for the summer thanks to a local author and reading advocate.More >>
First-graders across the Tri-Cities will receive a parting gift for the summer thanks to a local author and reading advocate.More >>
Washington reaches new record for unemployment
Washington reaches new record for unemployment
Washington’s unemployment rate dropped from 4.6 to 4.5 percent in May, establishing a new record low for unemployment, according to the state Employment Security Department.More >>
Washington’s unemployment rate dropped from 4.6 to 4.5 percent in May, establishing a new record low for unemployment, according to the state Employment Security Department.More >>
Ribbon cutting for new Chiawana Park playground on June 16
Ribbon cutting for new Chiawana Park playground on June 16
The City of Pasco will be celebrating the installation of the new playground in Chiawana Park at a Ribbon Cutting on Friday, June 16th, at 2:00 p.m.More >>
The City of Pasco will be celebrating the installation of the new playground in Chiawana Park at a Ribbon Cutting on Friday, June 16th, at 2:00 p.m.More >>
Hundreds gather to honor fallen Officer Nick Henzel
Hundreds gather to honor fallen Officer Nick Henzel
Hundreds came out in Walla Walla on Monday, in support of fallen Officer Nick Henzel.More >>
Hundreds came out in Walla Walla on Monday, in support of fallen Officer Nick Henzel.More >>
City of Pasco to remove 110 trees due to fire blight
City of Pasco to remove 110 trees due to fire blight
The City of Pasco will removing about 110 Spring Snow Crabapple trees in the west Pasco area due to fire blight.More >>
The City of Pasco will removing about 110 Spring Snow Crabapple trees in the west Pasco area due to fire blight.More >>