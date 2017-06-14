Car prowling on the rise in Richland and Kennewick

TRI-CITIES, WA - According to the Northwest Insurance Council, auto thefts in Richland and Kennewick increased 50 percent from 2015 to 2016.

Reporter Rex Carlin looked into some recent police briefings regarding car prowls and thefts, and learned that there seems to be a theme with some of the cars involved in these cases.

In last week's Kennewick Police briefing there was a noticeable theme...unlocked cars. 10 out of the 12 reported car thefts and prowls in Kennewick between last Monday and Wednesday involved cars that were left unlocked. A couple were even left running.

On Monday alone, in the first four car prowls of the day, a laptop, an iPad, an iPhone, four pairs of expensive sunglasses, and a credit card were all taken from cars deemed as unlocked by the police briefing.

Local law enforcement agencies Rex spoke with about recent car prowls are adamant that people should not leave valuables in their cars, and that coupling with leaving your car unlocked or running is the perfect recipe for non-violent car prowlers who walk car to car checking to see if your doors are unlocked.

And those agencies he spoke with have all said the single most effective thing you can do to prevent vehicle crimes: simply lock your car.