Infections are leading cause of death among nursing home residents

TENNESSEE AND WASHINGTON - Infections are the leading cause of death among nursing home residents, and a new report suggests many facilities are not doing enough to prevent the spread of drug resistant bacteria.

Public health researchers assessed nursing home infection prevention programs in Tennessee and Washington state. They found many infection control managers had little to no formal training, and they spent fewer than 13 hours a week on prevention activities.

Less than half of the facilities checked whether staff was using equipment properly, and hand hygiene was not closely monitored.