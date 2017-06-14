KPD hosts robbery prevention and survival workshop

KENNEWICK, WA - With the recent string of armed robberies we've seen in our area, the Kennewick Police Department decided to take matters into its own hands. Reporter Jaclyn Selesky went to their robbery prevention and survival workshop today to learn more.

Mike Blatman with KPD says they do workshops like this throughout the year, usually by request, but today's workshop was put together on a short notice as a result of the numerous armed robberies we've had in our community.

The KPD invited local business owners, employees, and the general public to learn about what to do before, during, and after a robbery.

Blatman says people tend to feel safe once arrests have been made, but he says you should always be on your toes.

"These things do happen," Blatman said, "and a lot of the times people, we have a string of robberies, we solve them, arrests were made, and then people kind of breathe, but not realizing the next person is about to start their crime spree."

A few preventative things you can do: make sure your cash counts are as low as possible, make sure your employees are trained for a robbery situation, take note of the visibility inside of your store, and try to see things from a robber's point of view. You want to make sure you are not making your business an attractive target.

Overall, the purpose of today's workshop was to teach the public and businesses how to avoid becoming a victim of robbery.