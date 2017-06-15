Summer food program will provide free meals for Grandview children

GRANDVIEW, WA - The Grandview School District is taking part in the Simplified Summer Food Program for Children, which means that throughout the summer, children ages 1 through 18 can stop in and get breakfast and lunch for free.

The meals are available to any children regardless of income throughout the summer, and this year parents can purchase a meal and eat with their children. The cost of an adult meal is $2 for breakfast and $3 for lunch. New this year are expanded meal times and additional locations. The school district wants to make it easier than ever for families to access nutritional meals this summer.

The meal sites and times are as follows:

From June 2 through August 18, meals will be served at Westside Park, located at the corner of W. 2nd Street and Avenue G; ABC Daycare, located at 620 Grandridge Rd. and Anchor Point Church, located at 609 W. Bonnieview Rd.

* Westside Park: Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

* ABC Daycare: Breakfast will be served from 8:45 to 9:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

* Anchor Point Church: Breakfast will be served from 9:30 to 10 a.m. and lunch from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

From June 22 through July 14, meals will be served at McClure Elementary School, located at 811 W. 2nd St.

* McClure school: Breakfast will be served from 7:25 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

From July 27 through August 14, meals will be served at Harriet Thompson Elementary School, located at 1105 W. 2nd St.

* Harriet Thompson school: Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Visit //www.healtheliving.net/instance/2036511/district/21 to access full summer sites breakfast and lunch menus.