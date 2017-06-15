Level III Sex Offender Residence Notification: David Jerome AndersonPosted: Updated:
A new high school class is making teachers out of students
Fighting meets family at Gracie North jiu jitsu in Yakima
Granger Pastor Sexual Abuse Accusations
Two women facing charges after stealing around $1M from Zirkle Fruit Company
Murder charge filed against man following death of wife
Level III Sex Offender Residence Notification: David Jerome Anderson
David Jerome Anderson is 34 years old, black, with black hair and brown eyes. He is a transient in Yakima County.More >>
Summer food program will provide free meals for Grandview children
The Grandview School District is taking part in the Simplified Summer Food Program for Children, which means that throughout the summer, children ages 1 through 18 can stop in and get breakfast and lunch for free.More >>
Christine Brown to run against Rep. Dan Newhouse
A familiar face to our viewers here at NBC Right Now has announced that she's running for office.More >>
A new high school class is making teachers out of students
Sydni Contreras is a student at Wapato High School and part of a new class that helps students become teachers.More >>
Washington reaches new record for unemployment
Washington’s unemployment rate dropped from 4.6 to 4.5 percent in May, establishing a new record low for unemployment, according to the state Employment Security Department.More >>
Bob Hall’s Honda donates 100 pairs of cleats to SOZO
On Saturday, June 10th, Bob Hall’s Honda presented SOZO Sports of Central Washington with 100 pairs of brand new cleats ranging in sizes for small children to adults.More >>
Fighting meets family at Gracie North jiu jitsu in Yakima
At Gracie North in Yakima, people of all ages are taught the art of Gracie jiu jitsu.More >>
Washington auto thefts increase; Spokane 11th highest theft rate in U.S.
While no Washington cities ranked among the nation’s 10 worst cities for auto theft, Spokane leapt from 25th to 11th in 2016, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s recent annual Hot Spots Report.More >>
Avoid these situations while planning summer vacation
With summer just around the corner, consumers are dreaming of sunbathing, sightseeing and spending quality time with their loved ones.More >>
Granger pastor removed from position following accusation of sexual abuse
The pastor of the Catholic Church in Granger is permanently taken out of his parish by the bishop of the diocese of Yakima after an allegation of abuse that was found by the Diocese to be credible.More >>
