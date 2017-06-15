RPD attempting to locate potential armed robbery suspect

RICHLAND, WA - Right now, Richland Police are still looking for a man who they believe attempted an armed robbery today. Reporter Jaclyn Selesky spoke with Captain Mike Cobb, who says the suspect, Austin Beluska, has still not been located.

Richland Police responded to the 2000 block of Newcomer Street in Richland on reports of an armed burglary today.

Beluska is 21 years old, white, 6'8", and about 220 lbs.

Capt. Cobb says that Richland neighborhood is just one of the areas they're searching.

"He fled on foot and right now we're trying to check a couple of his last known residences to see if he's able to be located," Capt. Cobb said.

The Richland School District also put Chief Joseph Middle School on a brief lock down as a precautionary measure.

Capt. Cobb says they've searched just about as much as they can in the area right now, so they're trying to follow up on a couple of more leads as to where Beluska may be.

This is a developing investigation, so if you see a man who matches this description, call 911 immediately.