Governor Inslee's thoughts on the proposed Hanford budget

WALLA WALLA, WA - We caught up with Governor Jay Inslee in Walla Walla this morning after he met with teachers and staff at a local elementary school. Gov. Inslee gave us some of his thoughts on the proposed Hanford budget and the Trump administration's views on cleanup priorities.

Gov. Inslee shares many of the same concerns we've heard from other elected officials over President Trump's proposed budget cuts to the site, and he says there's one person in particular they want to get in President Trump's ear about the importance of fully funding the cleanup effort.

Gov. Inslee expressed his frustration today with President Trump's proposed budget cuts for the Hanford site, as the possibility of budget cuts threaten both jobs and the timeline for the cleanup itself.

"We've got to insist the the federal government fulfill its obligation to the people of Washington to give the people of the Tri-Cities the resources they need to finish this job," he explained.

Gov. Inslee says two angles of support are needed from the federal government when it comes to Hanford, angles that could be threatened by President Trump's proposed significant budget cuts to the site.

"We got two things we need the federal government to do, keep us safe during the cleanup," Gov. Inslee said. "That requires resources to fix the tunnels and all kinds of problems, and keep people safe. But also keep the eyes on the prize to actually fulfill the obligation of cleanup."

He says that starts with making sure Energy Secretary Rick Perry is on the same page with elected officials in our state about the importance of the work being done at Hanford.

"We need to get the Secretary of Energy to prevent the President from cutting off this cleanup, and we're going to make sure that happens."

The governor says he hasn't spoken with Perry directly yet, but is willing to doing so as budget talks progress.