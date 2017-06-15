YPD holds gang emphasis patrol press conference

YAKIMA, WA - Violent crime in Yakima has a lot of people worrying for their safety, but Yakima Police say they're doing what they can to make the community safer. This includes conducting emphasis patrols across the city in the last few weeks.

In just two weeks, Yakima Police made more than 50 arrests with the help of five other agencies. YPD has been working with the DEA, Homeland Security, the ATF, YSO, The U.S. Marshal's, and the Washington State Department of Corrections to conduct emphasis patrols focusing on gang members.

Earlier today, all the agencies held a joint press conference to talk about how these patrols are going.

54 people have been arrested so far, including more than two dozen gang members and associates. Officers have served more than 70 felony and misdemeanor warrants and recovered six guns, but police say they've also been getting a lot of help from tips coming in front the community.

"It's obvious that the community absolutely is concerned about what's going on," said Yakima Police Chief Dominic Rizzi. "I believe it's only going to get better. As we're showing the results we've seen a significant decrease in violent gang activity and gang activity in general. I think a big part of it is because of the response of the community."

Most of the nearly two dozen armed robberies and ten homicides this year are still unsolved, including the death of 59-year-old Stan Brader who was found in his West Valley home almost two weeks ago.

If you know anything about his death or any other cases, call Yakima Police at 575-6212.

Meanwhile, YPD says their officers along with other agencies will be doing these emphasis patrols throughout the rest of the summer.