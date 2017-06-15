Gov. Inslee discusses education funds with teachers in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, WA - Governor Jay Inslee stopped in Walla Walla this morning to discuss how funding can help better educate your kids.

An updated curriculum for social studies was one of many suggestions and concerns voiced this morning by teachers at Sharpstein Elementary School today as Governor Inslee stopped in Walla Walla during his statewide education tour.

The big concern is funding. The state needs to have a budget in place by July, and at this point, there isn't bipartisan agreement on just to properly fund public schools.

Gov. Inslee says it shouldn't come down to funding one area or another...he says it all needs to be funded.

"We have so upped our game to increase the science and math opportunities for kids, but we can't let that squeeze out our language programs, our history, our civics, so that kids know enough to vote," Gov. Inslee explained. "And I heard from educators that those are being squeezed out. So we need the resources so that every child has the full menu of learning."

Every voice in the meeting with Gov. Inlsee brought up a different comment or concern, with teachers citing many different areas they believe could be better funded...including Walla Walla's superintendent.

"The bulk of that education funding has got to go to the recruitment and retaining of the highest quality, best teachers," said Superintendent Wade Smith. "We want to bring the best teachers to the state of Washington, we want to recruit the best and brightest students into the state of Washington who want to become teachers and you can only do that with adequate resources."

The state still isn't up to par with the state supreme court's McCleary decision, which ruled the state isn't amply funding basic education under the state constitution.