Pasco Police investigating fraud case that could involve card skimmers

PASCO, WA - Right now, Pasco Police are warning the community to keep an eye on their credit card statements. Officers are investigating a case specifically at the Walmart in Pasco and could be involving credit card skimmers around the Tri-Cities.

Police say one man gets credit card numbers from a skimmer, transfers them to another card with a mag-strip, then uses them at the Walmart to buy giftcards. In one case, he got about $200. The transactions are normally at self-checkout and he normally does two or three transactions in a row with different cards.

The man appears to be 25 to 30 years old with a light comoplection, slim build, short hair, no facial hair or visible tattoos. Police think he could be driving a Chevy single-cab with stock rims and no markings. Police say he may not be from the area and could just be passing through.

PPD says a victim may have seen a skimmer at a gas pump on Columbia Center Boulevard on Wednesday, but they aren't sure. If you know anything you should call Pasco Police at (509) 545-3421.

Officers say a skimmer is a device that can attach to the front of an ATM or card-reader. It usually fits over the slot you put the card into, but sticks out a little further. As the card passes through it, it records your credit card information. Suspects return later and get the skimmer and the information. Employees can use handheld skimmers, but those are less common.

You can figure out if there is a skimmer or not by pulling on the card slot, card skimmers will come off. If you find one you should leave it and call 911.