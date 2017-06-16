Washington State Patrol targets left lane violators

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Patrol has received numerous requests to address left lane “campers” in the state. In response to the requests, the WSP will be conducting a statewide focus of effort to address the left lane violators. The focus of effort will take place June 20-22, 2017.

RCW 46.61.100 requires all vehicles to keep right except when passing on multiple lane roadways. Left lane campers are drivers who remain in the passing lane (left lane) for long periods of time without passing.

The WSP targets left lane violators to educate them on the consequences of camping in the left lane. Left lane camping can lead to road rage, aggressive driving, traffic congestion, and collisions. If you’re caught camping in the left lane it could result in a $136 ticket. The WSP contacted 16,453 left lane violators last year.

The WSP would like to remind everyone to save their camping for the wilderness and not the left lane. Help them avoid the negative consequences of left lane camping by keeping right except to pass.