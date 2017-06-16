Washington State Patrol targets left lane violatorsPosted: Updated:
Tri-Cities VideoMore>>
-
Local middle school students launch weather balloon 20 miles above Earth
Local middle school students launch weather balloon 20 miles above Earth
Gov. Inslee discusses education funds with teachers in Walla Walla
Gov. Inslee discusses education funds with teachers in Walla Walla
Throwback Thursday: Alphabet Houses in Richland
Throwback Thursday: Alphabet Houses in Richland
Governor Inslee's thoughts on the proposed Hanford budget
Governor Inslee's thoughts on the proposed Hanford budget
RPD attempting to locate potential armed robbery suspect
RPD attempting to locate potential armed robbery suspect
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Washington State Patrol targets left lane violators
Washington State Patrol targets left lane violators
The Washington State Patrol has received numerous requests to address left lane “campers” in our state. In response to the requests, the WSP will be conducting a statewide focus of effort to address the left lane violators.More >>
The Washington State Patrol has received numerous requests to address left lane “campers” in our state. In response to the requests, the WSP will be conducting a statewide focus of effort to address the left lane violators.More >>
Pasco Police investigating fraud case that could involve card skimmers
Pasco Police investigating fraud case that could involve card skimmers
Right now, Pasco Police are warning the community to keep an eye on their credit card statements.More >>
Right now, Pasco Police are warning the community to keep an eye on their credit card statements.More >>
Kristina on the Course: Perfecting your bunker shots
Kristina on the Course: Perfecting your bunker shots
For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina Shalhoup spoke with Wine Valley Golf Club's head pro, John Thorsnes, about how to hit those bunker shots a little bit better.More >>
For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina Shalhoup spoke with Wine Valley Golf Club's head pro, John Thorsnes, about how to hit those bunker shots a little bit better.More >>
Gov. Inslee discusses education funds with teachers in Walla Walla
Gov. Inslee discusses education funds with teachers in Walla Walla
Governor Jay Inslee stopped in Walla Walla this morning to discuss how funding can help better educate your kids.More >>
Governor Jay Inslee stopped in Walla Walla this morning to discuss how funding can help better educate your kids.More >>
Throwback Thursday: Alphabet Houses in Richland
Throwback Thursday: Alphabet Houses in Richland
For this week's Throwback Thursday, we're going back in time nearly eighty years.More >>
For this week's Throwback Thursday, we're going back in time nearly eighty years.More >>
Governor Inslee's thoughts on the proposed Hanford budget
Governor Inslee's thoughts on the proposed Hanford budget
We caught up with Governor Jay Inslee in Walla Walla this morning after he met with teachers and staff at a local elementary school.More >>
We caught up with Governor Jay Inslee in Walla Walla this morning after he met with teachers and staff at a local elementary school.More >>
RPD attempting to locate potential armed robbery suspect
RPD attempting to locate potential armed robbery suspect
Right now, Richland Police are still looking for a man who they believe attempted an armed robbery today.More >>
Right now, Richland Police are still looking for a man who they believe attempted an armed robbery today.More >>
Nanny pleads not guilty to toddler death allegation
Nanny pleads not guilty to toddler death allegation
A Washington woman has pleaded not guilty to allegations that she caused the death of a toddler she was hired to care for last year.More >>
A Washington woman has pleaded not guilty to allegations that she caused the death of a toddler she was hired to care for last year.More >>
Summer food program will provide free meals for Grandview children
Summer food program will provide free meals for Grandview children
The Grandview School District is taking part in the Simplified Summer Food Program for Children, which means that throughout the summer, children ages 1 through 18 can stop in and get breakfast and lunch for free.More >>
The Grandview School District is taking part in the Simplified Summer Food Program for Children, which means that throughout the summer, children ages 1 through 18 can stop in and get breakfast and lunch for free.More >>
What families should look for in a pet sitter when planning vacations
What families should look for in a pet sitter when planning vacations
Sometimes families don’t have the option of bringing the family pet on vacation, so they often look into hiring a sitter or kennel that provides quality care for their critters.More >>
Sometimes families don’t have the option of bringing the family pet on vacation, so they often look into hiring a sitter or kennel that provides quality care for their critters.More >>