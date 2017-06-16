Posted on 6/16/17
TRAFFIC ASSISTANT
KNDU/KNDO has an immediate opening for a full-time Traffic Assistant. Detail oriented, reliable, computer savvy and must be able to work under strict deadlines. Good communications skills a must. WideOrbit experience Ideal. Prior broadcast or media experience in sales and traffic operations preferred, but not required. This position could be based out of Kennewick, Yakima or Spokane. EOE, women and minorities encouraged to apply. Email resumes to:
Cameron Derrick
Station Manager
KNDU/KNDO TV
cameron.derrick@kndu.com