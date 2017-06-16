Local company donates pairs of cleats to children in need

YAKIMA, WA - Right now, children who can't afford cleats in Yakima can apply to get a free pair, all thanks to a local dealership and a sports organization.

100 pairs of cleats were donated to Sozo Sports Complex by Bob Hall's Honda earlier this month in their first ever drive for cleats. This all came about after Bob Hall asked Sozo how they could work together to better our community.

They decided to collect cleats for kids in need...so every time someone test drove a car at their dealership, they donated a pair of shoes. The dealership did this over a course of six weeks to collect cleats of all sizes that will benefit 100 children in the Yakima valley.

"Anytime we can spend effort, dollars and time like this to make our community stronger, especially with the kids, we like it," said Jaclyn Midkiff, co-owner at Bob Hall's Honda.

Applying for a pair of cleats is simple. You can go onto sozosports.net and download the application there. Kids must then fill out basic information and answer why they need a pair of cleats. Once those applications are filled out, they can either be mailed or dropped off to the address on the bottom of the application.