Hometown Proud
Hometown Proud: History behind the hyphen in Milton-Freewater
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Kristina Shalhoup went down to Milton-Freewater to learn about some of the history behind the area.
Hometown Proud: Pineapple Pete's Shaved Ice
WALLA WALLA, WA- Pineapple Pete's Shaved Ice started in College Place out of a shed and they've since outgrown that shed and moved into a storefront. One of the owners told us the shed was, "10 by 13 and it was for two summers we were operating from that" says Slvic Tkachev. Five years ago Tkachev and his co-owner Marc Hernandez were co-workers facing cutbacks at work and that's what sparked this leap of faith. "I had shaved ice machine and he had mon...
Hometown Proud: Plowing crops by horse in College Place
For three years, Hayshaker Farm has been doing things a little differently.
Hometown Proud: Lexington veterinarian helping livestock
LEXINGTON, OR.-- Dick Temple has been a veterinarian for decades, and he's spent three of them in Lexington. Since the area is so filled with livestock, his usual patients can weigh a few-hundred pounds.
Hometown Proud: Grain & cattle growing agriculture industry
LEXINGTON, OR.-- If you're driving through the farms and fields surrounding Lexington, you've probably realized that you're in a kingdom of agriculture... and if that's the case, then the Thompsons could be considered the royal family.
Hometown Proud: A gardening club unlike any other in Umatilla
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Rex Carlin learned that one Umatilla club has been keeping the city looking good since the 1930s.
Hometown Proud: Some unique Oregon history in the town of Umatilla
For this week's segment of Hometown Proud, we got a one-stop-shop history lesson for Umatilla's past.
Hometown Proud: A one-stop-shop for prescriptions and pop in Hermiston
For our first Hometown Proud story of this year, we visited Hermiston to find out what makes the people there proud of their hometown.
HOMETOWN PROUD: Catching a bite at the Cougar Den in White Swan
The Cougar Den is home to the only restaurant in White Swan, but that's not all they have to offer.
HOMETOWN PROUD: Free history lessons await at the Franklin County Museum in Pasco
Today was one of the first times our reporter Haley Gibbs really got the chance to explore Pasco, and because she wanted to know everything there is to know, she visited the Franklin County Museum to get the story.
Brothers in College Place principal attack to undergo competency evaluations
Hometown Proud: History behind the hyphen in Milton-Freewater
Brothers in College Place principal attack to undergo competency evaluations
Local middle school students launch weather balloon 20 miles above Earth
Gov. Inslee discusses education funds with teachers in Walla Walla
Hometown Proud: History behind the hyphen in Milton-Freewater
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Kristina Shalhoup went down to Milton-Freewater to learn about some of the history behind the area.More >>
Brothers in College Place principal attack to undergo competency evaluations
Law enforcement officials gathered in College Place today a little more than a week after a middle school principal was allegedly attacked.More >>
3 confirmed whooping cough cases in Grant County
Grant County Health District staff are investigating three confirmed cases and one probable case of pertussis (Whooping Cough), with additional cases pending.More >>
Washington State Patrol targets left lane violators
The Washington State Patrol has received numerous requests to address left lane “campers” in our state. In response to the requests, the WSP will be conducting a statewide focus of effort to address the left lane violators.More >>
Pasco Police investigating fraud case that could involve card skimmers
Right now, Pasco Police are warning the community to keep an eye on their credit card statements.More >>
Kristina on the Course: Perfecting your bunker shots
For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina Shalhoup spoke with Wine Valley Golf Club's head pro, John Thorsnes, about how to hit those bunker shots a little bit better.More >>
Gov. Inslee discusses education funds with teachers in Walla Walla
Governor Jay Inslee stopped in Walla Walla this morning to discuss how funding can help better educate your kids.More >>
Throwback Thursday: Alphabet Houses in Richland
For this week's Throwback Thursday, we're going back in time nearly eighty years.More >>
Governor Inslee's thoughts on the proposed Hanford budget
We caught up with Governor Jay Inslee in Walla Walla this morning after he met with teachers and staff at a local elementary school.More >>
RPD attempting to locate potential armed robbery suspect
Right now, Richland Police are still looking for a man who they believe attempted an armed robbery today.More >>
