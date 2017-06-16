Hometown Proud: The Frazier Farmstead Museum in Milton-FreewaterPosted: Updated:
Hometown Proud: The Frazier Farmstead Museum in Milton-Freewater
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Kristina Shalhoup went down to Milton-Freewater to learn about some of the history behind the area.
Hometown Proud: Pineapple Pete's Shaved Ice
WALLA WALLA, WA- Pineapple Pete's Shaved Ice started in College Place out of a shed and they've since outgrown that shed and moved into a storefront. One of the owners told us the shed was, "10 by 13 and it was for two summers we were operating from that" says Slvic Tkachev. Five years ago Tkachev and his co-owner Marc Hernandez were co-workers facing cutbacks at work and that's what sparked this leap of faith. "I had shaved ice machine and he had mon...
Hometown Proud: Plowing crops by horse in College Place
For three years, Hayshaker Farm has been doing things a little differently.
Hometown Proud: Lexington veterinarian helping livestock
LEXINGTON, OR.-- Dick Temple has been a veterinarian for decades, and he's spent three of them in Lexington. Since the area is so filled with livestock, his usual patients can weigh a few-hundred pounds.
Hometown Proud: Grain & cattle growing agriculture industry
LEXINGTON, OR.-- If you're driving through the farms and fields surrounding Lexington, you've probably realized that you're in a kingdom of agriculture... and if that's the case, then the Thompsons could be considered the royal family.
Hometown Proud: A gardening club unlike any other in Umatilla
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Rex Carlin learned that one Umatilla club has been keeping the city looking good since the 1930s.
Hometown Proud: Some unique Oregon history in the town of Umatilla
For this week's segment of Hometown Proud, we got a one-stop-shop history lesson for Umatilla's past.
Hometown Proud: A one-stop-shop for prescriptions and pop in Hermiston
For our first Hometown Proud story of this year, we visited Hermiston to find out what makes the people there proud of their hometown.
HOMETOWN PROUD: Catching a bite at the Cougar Den in White Swan
The Cougar Den is home to the only restaurant in White Swan, but that's not all they have to offer.
HOMETOWN PROUD: Free history lessons await at the Franklin County Museum in Pasco
Today was one of the first times our reporter Haley Gibbs really got the chance to explore Pasco, and because she wanted to know everything there is to know, she visited the Franklin County Museum to get the story.
Veteran Baseball Cards-Walla Walla
Humane Society Social Media
Seahawks visit Walla Walla
Brothers in College Place principal attack to undergo competency evaluations
Hometown Proud: History behind the hyphen in Milton-Freewater
Fire restrictions this season at national parks
With fire season coming up, the U.S. Forest Service wants to keep you aware of the nature around us, and how you can help prevent wildfires.More >>
Delta students take 1st place at National History Day
On Thursday, June 15th, National History Day® presented Delta High School junior, Zachary Matson and former Delta student, Hannah Doyle with the first place award in the Senior Group Website category for their project titled Mother Jones: Marching with the Mill Children.More >>
19-year-old in custody following bomb threat at Grandview Safeway
On June 18th at 7:55 a.m., Grandview Police Department officers were advised of a bomb threat at the Grandview Safeway.More >>
Hometown Proud: The Frazier Farmstead Museum in Milton-Freewater
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Kristina Shalhoup went down to Milton-Freewater to learn about some of the history behind the area.More >>
Speed and alcohol are factors in fatal Grant County crash
MATTAWA, WA- One person has been confirmed dead after a fatal crash in Mattawa Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:30pm near Road U Southwest and Road 24. After the truck came to rest a brush fire started. Fire crews were able to put it out before it spread beyond an acre of land. Grant County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the crash but they told us speed and alcohol were factors and that only one vehicle was involved.More >>
Armed man taken into custody after he barricades himself on a roof
18 year old could face charges in fatal crash near Othello
OTHELLO, WA- Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened around 4 o'clock Sunday morning and they're said drugs or alcohol were factors.More >>
Alcohol listed as cause of fatal crash Saturday morning, according to WSP report
Brothers in College Place principal attack to undergo competency evaluations
Law enforcement officials gathered in College Place today a little more than a week after a middle school principal was allegedly attacked.More >>
3 confirmed whooping cough cases in Grant County
Grant County Health District staff are investigating three confirmed cases and one probable case of pertussis (Whooping Cough), with additional cases pending.More >>
