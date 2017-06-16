City of Yakima holding outdoor public forum to sooth community fearsPosted: Updated:
City of Yakima holding outdoor public forum to sooth community fears
Local company donates pairs of cleats to children in need
YPD holds gang emphasis patrol press conference
A new high school class is making teachers out of students
Fighting meets family at Gracie North jiu jitsu in Yakima
City of Yakima holding outdoor public forum to sooth community fears
The City of Yakima will continue in their efforts of informing the public tomorrow through a forum.
Local company donates pairs of cleats to children in need
Right now, children who can't afford cleats in Yakima can apply to get a free pair, all thanks to a local dealership and a sports organization.
3 confirmed whooping cough cases in Grant County
Grant County Health District staff are investigating three confirmed cases and one probable case of pertussis (Whooping Cough), with additional cases pending.
Washington State Patrol targets left lane violators
The Washington State Patrol has received numerous requests to address left lane "campers" in our state. In response to the requests, the WSP will be conducting a statewide focus of effort to address the left lane violators.
YPD holds gang emphasis patrol press conference
Violent crime in Yakima has a lot of people worrying for their safety, but Yakima Police say they're doing what they can to make the community safer.
Level III Sex Offender Residence Notification: David Jerome Anderson
David Jerome Anderson is 34 years old, black, with black hair and brown eyes. He is a transient in Yakima County.
Summer food program will provide free meals for Grandview children
The Grandview School District is taking part in the Simplified Summer Food Program for Children, which means that throughout the summer, children ages 1 through 18 can stop in and get breakfast and lunch for free.
Christine Brown to run against Rep. Dan Newhouse
A familiar face to our viewers here at NBC Right Now has announced that she's running for office.
A new high school class is making teachers out of students
Sydni Contreras is a student at Wapato High School and part of a new class that helps students become teachers.
Washington reaches new record for unemployment
Washington's unemployment rate dropped from 4.6 to 4.5 percent in May, establishing a new record low for unemployment, according to the state Employment Security Department.
