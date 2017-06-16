City of Yakima holding outdoor public forum to sooth community fears

YAKIMA, WA - The City of Yakima will continue in their efforts of informing the public tomorrow through a forum.

Unlike past forums, tomorrow's will take place outdoors at the intersection of 8th and D Street and will primarily be targeted at the Spanish-speaking community.

Council member Dulce Gutierrez organized the event and will be present, along with police, legal staff, and other city members.

The forum will mainly be in Spanish, but translators will also be present. The focus of the forum is how to uphold safety as neighbors.

Apart from listening to the community's issues and worries, it will also serve a a way for people to take back their neighborhood.

Many may recall that one of the town's ten homicides happened near this intersection.

"This is a neighborhood that's controlled by the neighbors, the residents, and the homeowners...and not the criminals and not the gang members and not those coming to cause us harm," Gutierrez said. "It is intended to be outdoors for that purpose."

Through this forum, Gutierrez hopes to inform residents how they can go about reporting crimes and soothing any fears the Latino community may have about reaching out to law enforcement.

The forum starts at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.