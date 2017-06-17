Alcohol listed as cause of fatal crash Saturday morning, according to WSP report

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA- One woman is dead after a crash Saturday morning involving three cars.

At 7:15 Saturday morning, Washington State Patrol responded to milepost 9 on State Route 17 heading southbound for a crash. The crash happened about one and a half miles north of Mesa.

WSP tells us, 24 year old Sandra Castoreno was driving a white 2013 Acura southbound on SR17 when she crossed the centerline and crashed into two other cars. Her car crashed into the driver's side of 63 year old William Bjur's 2004 gold Honda Accord, totaling his car. She then hit a 2008 black GMC Sierra pickup truck head-on. The driver of that truck, 39 year old Israel Gameros-Garcia was sent to Kadlec Medical Center for his injuries.

63 year old Bjur was transported to Trios and Castoreno was announced dead at the scene.

WSP says that Castoreno was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.