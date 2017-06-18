Victim shot in the back while standing on a porch

YAKIMA, WA- Around 10:00 Saturday night, Yakima police responded to reports of shots fired near North 6th Street and E Street.

We talked with Sergeant Willard and he tells us the victim was standing on a porch when he was shot in the back. Right now, there's only one victim in the investigation.

Police don't know if it was a drive by shooting or gang related. Sergeant Willard tells us the victim was taken to be treated at a local hospital and wasn't cooperative with the investigation.