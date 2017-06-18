Speed and alcohol are factors in fatal Grant County crash

MATTAWA, WA- One person has been confirmed dead after a fatal crash in Mattawa Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:30pm near Road U Southwest and Road 24. After the truck came to rest a brush fire started. Fire crews were able to put it out before it spread beyond an acre of land.

Grant County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the crash but they told us speed and alcohol were factors and that only one vehicle was involved.



