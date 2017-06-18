Seahawks visit veterans in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, WA.-- On Saturday, the Seahawks organization came to Walla Walla to visit with the veterans living at the Saint Michael's Haven Veterans Housing. The team partnered with Safeway to donate a truck full of food, as well as giving time for autographs, and a barbecue.

George Fant and Germain Ifedi, who are tackles for the team, as well as the Sea Gals, and Blitz the Seahawk all shook hands with, and thanked the dozens of veterans at the event, and everyone from the players, to the fans, felt true team spirit of the day.

"You feel it," Ifedi told KNDU, "You legitimately feel it. You do a lot for the community, but this is something that really makes your heart feel good."

The meet-and-greet was part of the 12 Tour, a trip the organization makes around the pacific northwest, with stops that include Yakima and the Tri-Cities. However, this was one of the few stops where more than a few people were able to meet with the team.

