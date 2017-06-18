18 year old could face charges in fatal crash near Othello - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

18 year old could face charges in fatal crash near Othello

OTHELLO, WA- 

Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened around 4 o'clock Sunday morning and they're said drugs or alcohol were factors.

WSP responded to milepost 66 on SR 24, just 14 miles west of Othello. They told us 18 year old Emilio Martinez Silva was driving eastbound when he crossed over the center line and crashed into another car coming the opposite direction. The two cars completely blocked westbound and eastbound lanes.

42 year old Jesus Mendoza Salazar was driving the other car with two other passengers. We now know one of his passengers 36 year old Victor Martinez Ibarra was pronounced dead at the scene. The other passenger in the car was 33 year old Ana Castro Analco. The three other people involved in the two car crash were taken to Othello Community Hospital.

No charges have been filed yet.

