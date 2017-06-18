Armed man taken into custody after he barricades himself on a roof

YAKIMA, WA-

One man is now in custody after spending hours on a roof armed with a rifle and multiple knives on Sunday afternoon

Yakima Police and SWAT crews surrounded a home at the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue in Yakima around 11:55 am.

Police told us they got a call reporting a domestic dispute between two brothers who are also neighbors. One brother was trying to break down the front door while under the influence of drugs. He went back to his house and barricaded himself inside with multiple other people.

Initially officers thought it was a hostage situation but we know now it was not.. After most of the people came out of the house he went on his roof and stayed until about 2:00 pm.

Police are still investigating but said he could face charges of domestic violence and obstruction to property.