Humane society using the positive power of social media

NBC RIGHT NOW-- For the Benton Franklin Humane Society, the goal is to find loving homes for all the animals in their care. This week, they did just that for one very large shelter cat, named Mao, after a Facebook post about him got a lot of attention.

"We kept getting calls," Emily Meier, of BFHS told KNDU, "About 20 minutes after that, a lovely family that had adopted with us before said 'we want him.'"

But Mao isn't the only social media star at the organization. Now, they're putting these furry personalities out on Facebook and Instagram, hoping the added attention will get them adopted that much faster. Emily says she's noticed more people coming through the door, event just requesting to say hello to the animals they've seen in posts, and when it comes down to it, people walking through the door is what matters the most.

"It's really given us a unique opportunity to pull people through the doors," Emily said, "Just for the celebrity purpose, but potentially send them home with their new best friend."