19-year-old in custody following bomb threat at Grandview Safeway

GRANDVIEW, WA - On June 18th at 7:55 a.m., Grandview Police Department officers were advised of a bomb threat at the Grandview Safeway. 19-year-old Nicole Smith of Shelton, WA approached the reporting party and stated that she had placed a bomb inside the store. The store was evacuated.

A witnessed called informing officers that Smith was now at a nearby park. Officers were able to take Smith into custody at that time, after she resisted arrest.

Grandview PD officers along with the Grandview Fire Department responded to the Grandview Safeway and determined it to be cleared for entry. The store was evacuated for over one hour.

Smith was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation and faces charges of Threats to Bomb.