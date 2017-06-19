19-year-old in custody following bomb threat at Grandview Safewa - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

19-year-old in custody following bomb threat at Grandview Safeway

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Kendra Hinger, Digital Producer
Connect

GRANDVIEW, WA - On June 18th at 7:55 a.m., Grandview Police Department officers were advised of a bomb threat at the Grandview Safeway. 19-year-old Nicole Smith of Shelton, WA approached the reporting party and stated that she had placed a bomb inside the store. The store was evacuated.

A witnessed called informing officers that Smith was now at a nearby park. Officers were able to take Smith into custody at that time, after she resisted arrest.

Grandview PD officers along with the Grandview Fire Department responded to the Grandview Safeway and determined it to be cleared for entry. The store was evacuated for over one hour.

Smith was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation and faces charges of Threats to Bomb.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • Fire restrictions this season at national parks

    Fire restrictions this season at national parks

    Monday, June 19 2017 3:15 PM EDT2017-06-19 19:15:06 GMT

    With fire season coming up, the U.S. Forest Service wants to keep you aware of the nature around us, and how you can help prevent wildfires. 

    More >>

    With fire season coming up, the U.S. Forest Service wants to keep you aware of the nature around us, and how you can help prevent wildfires. 

    More >>

  • Delta students take 1st place at National History Day

    Delta students take 1st place at National History Day

    Monday, June 19 2017 2:04 PM EDT2017-06-19 18:04:21 GMT

    On Thursday, June 15th, National History Day® presented Delta High School junior, Zachary Matson and former Delta student, Hannah Doyle with the first place award in the Senior Group Website category for their project titled Mother Jones: Marching with the Mill Children. 

    More >>

    On Thursday, June 15th, National History Day® presented Delta High School junior, Zachary Matson and former Delta student, Hannah Doyle with the first place award in the Senior Group Website category for their project titled Mother Jones: Marching with the Mill Children. 

    More >>

  • 19-year-old in custody following bomb threat at Grandview Safeway

    19-year-old in custody following bomb threat at Grandview Safeway

    Monday, June 19 2017 1:57 PM EDT2017-06-19 17:57:04 GMT

    On June 18th at 7:55 a.m., Grandview Police Department officers were advised of a bomb threat at the Grandview Safeway. 

    More >>

    On June 18th at 7:55 a.m., Grandview Police Department officers were advised of a bomb threat at the Grandview Safeway. 

    More >>
    •   