Delta students take 1st place at National History Day

TRI-CITIES, WA - On Thursday, June 15th, National History Day® presented Delta High School junior, Zachary Matson and former Delta student, Hannah Doyle with the first place award in the Senior Group Website category for their project titled Mother Jones: Marching with the Mill Children.

Sophomore Jeaziree Salise took home 8th place in the Individual Website category for her project titled Taking a Stand for the Ancient One. Sophomores’ Anthony Chung and Rudy Garcia received the National Endowment for the Humanities award for Chronicling American History using historical newspapers for their Documentary titled Dr. Paul R. Ehrlich: Taking a Stand for the Sustainability of the Human Race.

More than a half-million students around the world entered the contest at the local level, with the top entries advancing to state contests. The top two entries in each category were invited to the National History Day National Contest, which took place June 11 – 15, 2017 at the University of Maryland campus near Washington D.C. where more than 3,000 students came together to compete.

Matson and Doyle were given the title of “National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Scholar” and each received a $1,000 award sponsored by NEH. In total, four students from Delta High School advanced to the national competition to present their work related to the 2017 theme, Taking a Stand in History.

“We could not be more proud of our students who have put hundreds of hours of sweat and tears into their historical research; and quite frankly it is impressive work, humbling actually to see high school kids working at this level of academic excellence,” said David Blacketer, Delta High School Social Sciences Teacher and History Club Advisor.

Founded in 1974 at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, the National History Day Contest inspires students to conduct original historical research through project-based contests. Delta High School has participated in the National History Day program for the past 8 years.