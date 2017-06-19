Fire restrictions this season at national parks

TRI-CITIES, WA - With fire season coming up, the U.S. Forest Service wants to keep you aware of the nature around us, and how you can help prevent wildfires.

67 wild land fires were recorded last year, most of them caused by people. This year, national forest agencies and fire departments from all around our region want to lower that number. Already, there is a seasonal campfire restriction in some national parks, requiring visitors to build their fires in a fire pit and requiring shovels and a gallon of water to be carried by campers at all times.

As fire season heats up, more restrictions will be added.

"These public use restrictions are implemented in phases, which is based on increased fire danger, hot and dry weather conditions, and concern for public safety," said Darcy Weseman with the Umatilla Forest Service.

The seasonal campfire restriction came into place at the beginning of the month and will go until October.

To avoid contributing to wild land fires, it is important to keep up with the restrictions. You can do so by visiting www.fs.fed.us/. On the website, you can search each national forest individually and get the information you need to know before heading out this summer.