Accounts Receivable KHQ - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Accounts Receivable KHQ

Posted: Updated: Jun 19, 2017 03:01 PM

Posted on 6/19/17

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

KHQ TV has an open full time accounts receivable position. Position will require experience in credit and collections and multi-channel phones. Position will primarily be accounts receivable for KHQ and SWX TV and their sister stations of KNDO/U and will include reception backup work.

Must have good communication and organizational skills, be detail oriented and computer proficient in Outlook, Excel and Word. Wide Orbit experience a plus.

Please email resume and cover letter to referencing AR position employment@khq.com or send to KHQ, Attn: Controller, PO Box 600, Spokane, WA 99210 EOE, women & minorities encouraged to apply.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures