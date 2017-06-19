Posted on 6/19/17

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

KHQ TV has an open full time accounts receivable position. Position will require experience in credit and collections and multi-channel phones. Position will primarily be accounts receivable for KHQ and SWX TV and their sister stations of KNDO/U and will include reception backup work.

Must have good communication and organizational skills, be detail oriented and computer proficient in Outlook, Excel and Word. Wide Orbit experience a plus.