Sheriff's Dive Team searching for body of missing swimmer

6-21-17 UPDATE:

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputies are still searching for the Granger man who went missing after going swimming in Lake Mattoon.

Divers are now in recovery mode, searching for the body of 27-year-old David Burgos.

Burgos has been missing since Sunday, when he was at Lake Mattoon with two friends. They told deputies they were floating on tubes and swimming, and the last time either of them saw David was around 8:00 p.m. swimming towards the shore.

Divers have spent the last three days searching the water but the department says it's very difficult because of heavy mil-foil.

Reporter Veronica Padilla spoke with the Department of Ecology earlier this afternoon and they say that mil-foil could be dangerous to swimmers. When swimmers get caught in it and struggle to get out, mil-foil can act like quicksand, pulling the swimmer underwater.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Department says "we will continue searching until Mr. Burgos is found and returned to his family."

--------------------------------------------

6-20-17 UPDATE:

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - The search for 27-year-old David Burgos has been suspended.

This is now considered a recovery mission.

--------------------------------------------

6-19-17 ORIGINAL STORY:

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Divers are searching for 27-year-old David Burgos of Granger, last seen Sunday evening around 8:00 p.m. swimming off of the north shore of Lake Mattoon.

The victim and his two friends, also from the Granger area, were floating on tubes and swimming last evening. The witnesses said Burgos was swimming behind them as they drifted with the wind across the north side of the lake. When they last saw him he was swimming towards shore. They combed the shoreline and, when they could not find him, they called the Sheriff's Office. Deputies assisted them until dark, checking the area to verify he had not come off the lake, then they notified the Dive Team.

Divers began searching at daylight but have yet to find Burgos. The search is being hampered by heavy mill-foil, which is 7 to 8 feet deep and too thick to see or swim through.

Burgos is said to be a strong swimmer and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and black shorts with a red stripe. "We will continue searching until Mr. Burgos is found and returned to his family."