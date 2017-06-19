Sheriff's Dive Team searching for missing swimmer - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Sheriff's Dive Team searching for missing swimmer

Posted: Updated:

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Divers are searching for 27-year-old David Gomez of Granger, last seen Sunday evening around 8:00 p.m. swimming off of the north shore of Lake Mattoon.

The victim and his two friends, also from the Granger area, were floating on tubes and swimming last evening. The witnesses said Gomez was swimming behind them as they drifted with the wind across the north side of the lake. When they last saw him he was swimming towards shore. They combed the shoreline and, when they could not find him, they called the Sheriff's Office. Deputies assisted them until dark, checking the area to verify he had not come off the lake, then they notified the Dive Team.

Divers began searching at daylight but have yet to find Gomez. The search is being hampered by heavy mill-foil, which is 7 to 8 feet deep and too thick to see or swim through.

Gomez is said to be a strong swimmer and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and black shorts with a red stripe.  "We will continue searching until Mr. Gomez is found and returned to his family."

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • One dead after car rolls down embankment off of I-82

    One dead after car rolls down embankment off of I-82

    Monday, June 19 2017 8:06 PM EDT2017-06-20 00:06:35 GMT

    A single car accident this afternoon on I-82 was fatal, as the lone car involved went off the roadway and down a steep embankment before landing a couple hundred feet below. 

    More >>

    A single car accident this afternoon on I-82 was fatal, as the lone car involved went off the roadway and down a steep embankment before landing a couple hundred feet below. 

    More >>

  • Sheriff's Dive Team searching for missing swimmer

    Sheriff's Dive Team searching for missing swimmer

    Monday, June 19 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-06-19 22:06:40 GMT

    Divers are searching for 27-year-old David Gomez of Granger, last seen Sunday evening around 8:00 p.m. swimming off of the north shore of Lake Mattoon.

    More >>

    Divers are searching for 27-year-old David Gomez of Granger, last seen Sunday evening around 8:00 p.m. swimming off of the north shore of Lake Mattoon.

    More >>

  • Adventist Health announces closure of Walla Walla facilities

    Adventist Health announces closure of Walla Walla facilities

    Monday, June 19 2017 5:46 PM EDT2017-06-19 21:46:01 GMT

    A new development has brought an end to Adventist Health’s efforts to transfer control of Walla Walla General Hospital’s services to Providence Health & Services—an initiative they jointly announced on April 3 and that both organizations had hoped to achieve by midsummer.

    More >>

    A new development has brought an end to Adventist Health’s efforts to transfer control of Walla Walla General Hospital’s services to Providence Health & Services—an initiative they jointly announced on April 3 and that both organizations had hoped to achieve by midsummer.

    More >>
    •   