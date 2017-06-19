Sheriff's Dive Team searching for missing swimmer

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Divers are searching for 27-year-old David Gomez of Granger, last seen Sunday evening around 8:00 p.m. swimming off of the north shore of Lake Mattoon.

The victim and his two friends, also from the Granger area, were floating on tubes and swimming last evening. The witnesses said Gomez was swimming behind them as they drifted with the wind across the north side of the lake. When they last saw him he was swimming towards shore. They combed the shoreline and, when they could not find him, they called the Sheriff's Office. Deputies assisted them until dark, checking the area to verify he had not come off the lake, then they notified the Dive Team.

Divers began searching at daylight but have yet to find Gomez. The search is being hampered by heavy mill-foil, which is 7 to 8 feet deep and too thick to see or swim through.

Gomez is said to be a strong swimmer and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and black shorts with a red stripe. "We will continue searching until Mr. Gomez is found and returned to his family."