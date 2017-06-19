FDA approves Symjepi, competitor with EpiPen - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

FDA approves Symjepi, competitor with EpiPen

UNITED STATES - The FDA has approved a new emergency allergy medicine to compete with EpiPen.

Like EpiPen, Symjepi is a syringe pre-filled with epinephrine, which helps stop life-threatening reactions from foods, insect bites, or other allergens.

But the manufacturer claims the new product will be smaller, easier to use, and cost less.

The makers of EpiPen came under fire last year for repeatedly raising the price of the device.

Symjepi should go on sale later this year.

