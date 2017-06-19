Many teens would support raising smoking age, study shows - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Many teens would support raising smoking age, study shows

Posted: Updated:

UNITED STATES - A new survey reveals nearly two thirds of teens support laws that would limit tobacco sales to people under 21.

Not surprisingly, non-smokers had a higher approval rate for the Tobacco 21 initiative than current smokers.

Younger adolescents and girls were also more likely to support these laws.

