Many teens would support raising smoking age, study shows

Many teens would support raising smoking age, study showsPosted: Updated:
Veteran Baseball Cards-Walla Walla
Humane Society Social Media
Seahawks visit Walla Walla
Brothers in College Place principal attack to undergo competency evaluations
Hometown Proud: History behind the hyphen in Milton-Freewater
One dead after car rolls down embankment off of I-82
A single car accident this afternoon on I-82 was fatal, as the lone car involved went off the roadway and down a steep embankment before landing a couple hundred feet below.More >>
Sheriff's Dive Team searching for missing swimmer
Divers are searching for 27-year-old David Gomez of Granger, last seen Sunday evening around 8:00 p.m. swimming off of the north shore of Lake Mattoon.More >>
Adventist Health announces closure of Walla Walla facilities
A new development has brought an end to Adventist Health’s efforts to transfer control of Walla Walla General Hospital’s services to Providence Health & Services—an initiative they jointly announced on April 3 and that both organizations had hoped to achieve by midsummer.More >>
Local utilities warn customers of telephone scam
Local utilities -- Benton PUD, Franklin PUD and Richland Energy Services -- urge customers to be aware of unusual and unlawful requests by phone.More >>
Fire restrictions this season at national parks
With fire season coming up, the U.S. Forest Service wants to keep you aware of the nature around us, and how you can help prevent wildfires.More >>
Delta students take 1st place at National History Day
On Thursday, June 15th, National History Day® presented Delta High School junior, Zachary Matson and former Delta student, Hannah Doyle with the first place award in the Senior Group Website category for their project titled Mother Jones: Marching with the Mill Children.More >>
19-year-old in custody following bomb threat at Grandview Safeway
On June 18th at 7:55 a.m., Grandview Police Department officers were advised of a bomb threat at the Grandview Safeway.More >>
Hometown Proud: The Frazier Farmstead Museum in Milton-Freewater
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Kristina Shalhoup went down to Milton-Freewater to learn about some of the history behind the area.More >>
Speed and alcohol are factors in fatal Grant County crash
MATTAWA, WA- One person has been confirmed dead after a fatal crash in Mattawa Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:30pm near Road U Southwest and Road 24. After the truck came to rest a brush fire started. Fire crews were able to put it out before it spread beyond an acre of land. Grant County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the crash but they told us speed and alcohol were factors and that only one vehicle was involved.More >>
Armed man taken into custody after he barricades himself on a roof
