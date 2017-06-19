18-year-old dies after car rolls down embankment off of I-82

UPDATE 7:56 PM - We've learned the driver who died in the rollover accident is 18-year-old Maia Taylor of Hermiston. Right now it's unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident.

KENNEWICK, WA - A single car accident this afternoon on I-82 was fatal, as the lone car involved went off the roadway and down a steep embankment before landing a couple hundred feet below.

The accident happened along I-82 heading toward Kennewick just south of Locust Grove Road, with the car landing between the highway and Boffer Canyon Road.

Investigations are still ongoing, but the driver of the car - an adult female - seemingly just went right off the road.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson says there were a couple witnesses they're using to try and piece things together.

"We have a couple of witnesses right now that we're interviewing," Trooper Thorson said. "It's still in the real early stages of this investigation. But it looks like the vehicle just simply went off the highway. We don't know exactly why as of right now."

Trooper Thorson did say it appears no other cars were involved in any way.

The driver went off the road right before the guard rail begins, and seemingly didn't touch the guardrail at all before descending down the ravine.

We will provide more updates as we receive information.