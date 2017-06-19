A new fundraiser called "pomming" could bring school spirit to your front yard

KENNEWICK, WA - Cheerleaders from Kamiakin High School are "pomming" people's yards. Reporter Stefani Zenteno spoke with the cheerleaders themselves to find out why.

"It's a little fundraiser we do to try to raise money," said Jazmine Brown, a cheerleader. "We go and put little poms in people's yards, and they donate to us to come and clean them up. It's a lot of fun."

It's a fundraiser that starts at the end of the school year. It was their coach, Dawn Boehnke, who came up with the idea: a fun way to raise money for new uniforms and for cheer camp.

A few weeks ago that the Kennewick Police Department found its grass covered in poms.

"This is our first year actually having more city involvement, more fire department, police department all getting into it," Brown said. "Kind of having a little rivalry so it's kind of cool."

And tonight, another city official will be having their yard covered with 60 poms. The cheerleaders say the fundraiser brings them together and creates a bond between them.

"We were outside talking and the people in the house came out and so we had to run away," said cheerleader Ashley Austin. "It's a lot of fun, it's kind of exhilarating. I really like doing it. This is the first year I've done it so I'm really enjoying it."

If you're interested in helping them with their fundraiser and at the same time have some fun, you can contact them on Facebook...just search "Kamiakin Cheer".