A fishy garbage issue at Columbia Park

KENNEWICK, WA - A viewer sent in a picture of Columbia Park's fishing pond covered in garbage this weekend, so we decided to check it out for ourselves. Another picture showed a syringe and referenced about how much trash is sitting in Columbia Park, and reporter Rex Carlin went down there to see that it was true.

He also found out that there's so much of it spread out into the water that it's hard to believe a group of messy people could have just left it that bad..

Just from what he saw, turtles, birds, and ducks were all trying to maneuver around the trash.

Rex reached out to the City of Kennewick earlier today to see why all this trash ends up in one particular corner of the pond. They say they're looking into it and could get back to us later.