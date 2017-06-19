Two police officers shoot and kill pregnant Seattle woman

SEATTLE, WA - A pregnant woman in Seattle was shot dead by police in front of her children.

Police say 30-year-old mother of four Charleena Lyles was armed with a knife when she was killed Sunday afternoon. A recent police report also says that they'd had incidents with her in the past. Just two weeks ago, Lyles was booked into jail for threatening officers with scissors while making bizarre religious comments.

Tonight, police have released audio from the moments before Lyles was killed.

Lyles' family has spoken out, saying the shooting was unnecessary, and Seattle Mayor Ed Murray is promising a full investigation.

The officers involved in the shooting are on paid leave, which is standard procedure.