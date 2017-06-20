Pasco City Councilman Chi Flores pleads not guilty to child molestation

6-20-17 UPDATE:

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Chi Flores, a Pasco City Councilman charged with two counts of first degree molestation, has entered a not guilty plea.

There is currently no bail amount set, and he will be back in court on July 18. A pre-trial is expected to begin in August and his trial is set to begin in September.

Flores is ordered to have no contact with minors, with his kids being an exception. He can be around other minors as long as someone over 18 is present. He is not allowed to go onto the alleged victim's street.

----------------------------------------------------------

5-26-17 UPDATE:

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Franklin County Prosecutors have filed charges against Pasco City Councilman Chi Flores.

Flores is now charged with two counts of first degree child molestation, with a child under the age of 12. Both happened back in 2016.

The charges were filed today in the Franklin County Court.

----------------------------------------------------------

5-11-17 ORIGINAL STORY:

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Pasco City Councilman Chi Flores could be facing charges of child molestation.

"The truth is Chi didn't do anything," said Scott Johnson, Flores's attorney. "We are going to make sure that we have everything in order. If charges were to be filed to defend him completely of this matter, but I can tell you my hope remains and I'm confident that charges will not be filed because there is just not enough evidence that he did anything wrong."