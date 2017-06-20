Fire danger increases in Eastern Washington ahead of dry cold front

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced today that a dry cold front will pass through Tuesday evening, challenging initial attack operations on new fires that occur across eastern Washington. High winds, especially low relative humidity, and warm temperatures are the main concerns. Therefore, DNR, in cooperation with partnering agencies, has implemented the following changes in the fire danger rating and burn restrictions on DNR-protected lands.

Effective today, June 20, 2017:

Fire Danger Rating increased to a Moderate in Okanogan, Lincoln, and Spokane counties and the areas within Stevens County Fire Districts 1 and 2.

Rule burning, small debris disposal fires, are not allowed in Okanogan, Lincoln, Spokane and the areas within Stevens County Fire Districts 1 and 2. Written permits are required on all DNR-protected lands in these areas.

Daily updates on burn restrictions and Industrial Fire Precaution Levels are available at 1-800-323-BURN or on the Fire Danger and Outdoor Burning risk map at https://fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/firedanger/ and Industrial Fire Precaution Levels map https://fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/ifpl/.