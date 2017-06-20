Ore. strip club to pay $1.25 million to underage dancer

PORTLAND, OR (AP) - An Oregon strip club has agreed to pay $1.25 million to a dancer it employed when she was 13 years old.

Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian made the announcement Tuesday, saying it's the largest settlement the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries has ever secured for an individual worker.

A case involving a second underage minor employed by Stars Cabaret in Beaverton remains pending.

The 13-year-old girl was hired in 2012 to dance nude for customers and have sex with them in a back room. Former Stars Cabaret manager Steven Toth was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the prostitution.