Trios Medical Group welcomes nurse practitioner

KENNEWICK, WA – Charisao (Chari) Srisuthipornsakul, FNP has joined Trios Medical Group—Urgent Care. She will provide outpatient care at Trios Urgent Care Center—Columbia Center with Primary Care, located at 7201 W. Grandridge Blvd., Suite 100 in Kennewick.

Srisuthipornsakul worked at Tri-Cities Community Health providing urgent care services for more than three years, and at Tri-Cities Digestive Health for nearly three years prior to joining Trios Health. She has worked in the nursing field, first as a registered nurse and then as a nurse practitioner, since 2007.

Srisuthipornsakul received both her Master of Science in Nursing and Bachelor of Science in Nursing from University of Wisconsin Oshkosh in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.